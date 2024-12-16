Open Menu

Siddiqui Stresses PTI Must Tackle Legal Cases Head-on, Foreign Help Won’t Work

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate on Monday said the only way forward for PTI chairman is to face court cases, as relying on foreign governments for release is not an option

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate on Monday said the only way forward for PTI chairman is to face court cases, as relying on foreign governments for release is not an option.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, he said he is unsure of newly elected US President Donald Trump’s priorities and his level of involvement in other countries.

He said he knows of a prisoner in Pakistan who assisted the US in finding Osama, and the US has repeatedly requested his release. Despite many governments coming and going, the prisoner remains in Pakistan’s custody.

Siddiqui said that since Pakistan did not hand over the prisoner to the US, he does not believe any country, including America, will interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

He added that the tragedy of PTI is that instead of addressing matters in court according to the constitution, laws, and rules, they turn it into an international issue through propaganda, both internal and external, including social media, tarnishing Pakistan’s image. They even claim that more atrocities are being committed in Pakistan than in Gaza.

PTI claims that the atrocities happening in Pakistan are worse than those in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said these individuals have no respect for their country or its honor.

He added that the right course for them is to face their cases in court, and if acquitted, so be it. Siddiqui emphasized that relying on foreign leaders or governments to secure their release will not work.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prisoner Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Social Media Irfan Siddiqui Gaza Trump Jammu Media Court

Recent Stories

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves ..

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees

2 minutes ago
 Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new go ..

Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..

2 minutes ago
 Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahm ..

Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad

2 minutes ago
 Power theft pervasive issue across country: Expert ..

Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts

5 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Busi ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights

5 minutes ago
 Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA tol ..

Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told

5 minutes ago
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

2 minutes ago
 Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head ..

Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work

2 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegati ..

Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market ..

2 minutes ago
 Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir S ..

Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah

2 minutes ago
 KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Road ..

KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 2030

2 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes plannin ..

Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan