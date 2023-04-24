UrduPoint.com

Siddiqui Takes Dig At Imran For His Statement About Dissolution Of Assemblies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Siddiqui takes dig at Imran for his statement about dissolution of assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday took a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for his latest statement about the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, in a tweet, said on the one hand Imran Khan accused the former Army Chief of his direct involvement in a foreign regime change conspiracy against his government, while on other side the PTI chief said he had dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP on the advice of General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"Whether this was a conspiracy or strategy," he said while questioning the PTI's narrative on the removal of his government.

