Siddiqui Urges PTI To Carry Out Democratic Duty In Senate Panels
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to fulfill its democratic responsibility by actively participating in parliamentary standing committees, which he described as the “soul of Parliament.”
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Siddiqui, also Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, emphasized that PTI, being represented in both the National Assembly and the Senate, must ensure its presence in committees to play a constructive role in the democratic process.
He cautioned that PTI’s likely resignations from Parliament and its committees appears intended to engineer a crisis, warning that such a move could backfire.
He warned, however, that this scheme is doomed to fail, resulting only in failure and disgrace for those involved.
“This plan will bring nothing but failure and humiliation,” Siddiqui remarked.
He further stated that the pace of events suggests PTI may soon resign from Parliament out of frustration and mutual interests, questioning whether the real objective is to plunge the country into a major crisis.
