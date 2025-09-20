Open Menu

Siddiqui Urges PTI To Carry Out Democratic Duty In Senate Panels

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Siddiqui urges PTI to carry out democratic duty in Senate panels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to fulfill its democratic responsibility by actively participating in parliamentary standing committees, which he described as the “soul of Parliament.”

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Siddiqui, also Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, emphasized that PTI, being represented in both the National Assembly and the Senate, must ensure its presence in committees to play a constructive role in the democratic process.

He cautioned that PTI’s likely resignations from Parliament and its committees appears intended to engineer a crisis, warning that such a move could backfire.

He warned, however, that this scheme is doomed to fail, resulting only in failure and disgrace for those involved.

“This plan will bring nothing but failure and humiliation,” Siddiqui remarked.

He further stated that the pace of events suggests PTI may soon resign from Parliament out of frustration and mutual interests, questioning whether the real objective is to plunge the country into a major crisis.

Recent Stories

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 ..

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

11 minutes ago
 UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss gro ..

UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

5 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

5 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan