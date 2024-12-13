Siddiqui Urges PTI To Choose Between Dialogue Or Civil Disobedience
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 10:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, leader of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, on Friday asked PTI to choose between pursuing dialogue or civil disobedience, as both cannot coexist simultaneously.
In a statement posted on his social media account ‘X’, Siddiqui, who also serves as chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, pointed out that PTI cannot extend a hand for dialogue while holding a sword in the other.
He criticized PTI for following two conflicting paths: seeking negotiations for personal gain while simultaneously planning civil disobedience that jeopardizes Pakistan’s interests.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui stressed that negotiations and civil disobedience cannot go hand-in-hand.
Siddiqui cautioned the PTI to avoid escalating tensions if they genuinely seek negotiations, emphasizing that their current challenges are significant enough.
