Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, leader of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, on Friday asked PTI to choose between pursuing dialogue or civil disobedience, as both cannot coexist simultaneously

In a statement posted on his social media account ‘X’, Siddiqui, who also serves as chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, pointed out that PTI cannot extend a hand for dialogue while holding a sword in the other.

He criticized PTI for following two conflicting paths: seeking negotiations for personal gain while simultaneously planning civil disobedience that jeopardizes Pakistan’s interests.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stressed that negotiations and civil disobedience cannot go hand-in-hand.

Siddiqui cautioned the PTI to avoid escalating tensions if they genuinely seek negotiations, emphasizing that their current challenges are significant enough.

