Siddiqui Urges Separation Of Dialogue, Judicial Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday stated that dialogue and judicial matters are two separate domains, and they should not be mixed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the judiciary operates independently within its jurisdiction and the government has nothing to do with the cases of former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He clarified that the government has no involvement in cases like the 190 million pound case or others, but judicial decisions could still influence the dialogue process.

 

"If the decision goes against PTI, it will inevitably impact the mood and sentiments of PTI members, particularly the negotiation committee, and could affect their spirit regarding the dialogue," he said. 

Responding to a question about the 190 million pound case decision, he emphasized that it has no connection to the dialogue process and that the government is not using it to exert pressure. 

He further explained that the purpose of seeking PTI's demands in writing is to assess their nature thoroughly, as verbal and written demands can lead the process in different directions.

