Siddiqui warns of committee dissolution, if PTI talks aren’t resumed by Jan 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, warned on Tuesday that the committee would be dissolved, if talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are not resumed by January 31.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, Siddiqui stated that the government committee had waited for the opposition for an extended period, even spending 45 minutes in the Speaker’s chamber, but PTI had ended the negotiation process.

Siddiqui emphasized that the government’s final response is ready and will be presented when the committee meets. He criticized PTI for sabotaging the talks they had initiated, suggesting that PTI likely had other priorities.

Siddiqui said negotiations are now practically over, though the committee will remain in place until January 31. If PTI reaches out to the speaker, the government committee is open to continuing discussions.

The PML-N leader reminded that PTI formed a committee on December 5, and three negotiation sessions took place.

The government committee requested seven working days to respond, with an agreement that response details would remain confidential.

He also pointed out that PTI declared the talks over on January 23, citing various excuses to end the discussions. Siddiqui clarified that the speaker has no authority to dissolve the committee, as he only acts as an intermediary. The power to dissolve it lies with the prime minister, he added.

Siddiqui stated that the government committee will not initiate contact with PTI but is open to communication if PTI approaches the speaker directly.

Irfan Siddiqui expressed regret over the damage PTI has caused to democratic traditions and remarked that the founder of PTI was now observing Black Day. He questioned who might have been present to guide him and noted that, although the window for dialogue was open, PTI had closed its own path.