Siddiqui Warns Of Committee Dissolution, If PTI Talks Aren’t Resumed By Jan 31
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, warned on Tuesday that the committee would be dissolved, if talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are not resumed by January 31.
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, Siddiqui stated that the government committee had waited for the opposition for an extended period, even spending 45 minutes in the Speaker’s chamber, but PTI had ended the negotiation process.
Siddiqui emphasized that the government’s final response is ready and will be presented when the committee meets. He criticized PTI for sabotaging the talks they had initiated, suggesting that PTI likely had other priorities.
Siddiqui said negotiations are now practically over, though the committee will remain in place until January 31. If PTI reaches out to the speaker, the government committee is open to continuing discussions.
The PML-N leader reminded that PTI formed a committee on December 5, and three negotiation sessions took place.
The government committee requested seven working days to respond, with an agreement that response details would remain confidential.
He also pointed out that PTI declared the talks over on January 23, citing various excuses to end the discussions. Siddiqui clarified that the speaker has no authority to dissolve the committee, as he only acts as an intermediary. The power to dissolve it lies with the prime minister, he added.
Siddiqui stated that the government committee will not initiate contact with PTI but is open to communication if PTI approaches the speaker directly.
Irfan Siddiqui expressed regret over the damage PTI has caused to democratic traditions and remarked that the founder of PTI was now observing Black Day. He questioned who might have been present to guide him and noted that, although the window for dialogue was open, PTI had closed its own path.
Recent Stories
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA cracks down on food safety violations in DG Khan division6 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui warns of committee dissolution, if PTI talks aren’t resumed by Jan 316 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three Khwarij in Bannu District6 minutes ago
-
5,660 NOCs issued from business facilitation center15 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia linked to Kashmir settlement: APHC15 minutes ago
-
National Faculty Development Programme Tier-II of Public Sector Universities of Sindh & Balochistan ..15 minutes ago
-
Govt. focuses on reforming power sector: Awais Leghari16 minutes ago
-
AJK President directs officials to rehabilitate Mangla dam affected families16 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits Safe City Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Senate Secretary honors security assistants for exemplary service16 minutes ago
-
Tackling global challenges requires collective efforts: NA Speaker25 minutes ago
-
7 accused held for gambling on cockfight26 minutes ago