Sidra lauds rise in PSDP allocation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh MPA Sidra Imran on Friday lauded the increase in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2021-22 and said that it would prove to be a budget of country's development and prosperity.

Commenting on budget-2021-22, she said that the PTI-led government has presented a best budget.

She said that the increase of Rs 630 billion to Rs 900 billion was commendable.

She further said that Rs 260 billion has been allocated for Ehsas Programme to provide relief to the poor people.

Sidra said that the allocation for Kamyab Jawan Programme has also been increased.

She also praised relief for the small businesses.