KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Integrated Emergency Health Services (SIEHS) on Sunday condemned the negative behaviour of a senior PTI leader and demanded an apology.

According to a communiqué issued here, the SIEHS claimed that PTI MPA Sindh Khurram Sherzaman barged into the parking area in Makli civil hospital with his social media team and began filming ambulances in spite of requests by the staff to obtain prior permission.

As a result, he and his team began misbehaving and verbally abusing the staff. He directed his team to portray the Sindh Health Department in a negative way on social media. He and his team eventually left the premises.

The communiqué further said that the Sindh government was working eagerly for the expansion of the Sindh Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, in all districts of Sindh within this year.

The Sindh government had already given SIEHS 57 modern ambulances to operate 10 vehicles in Ghotki, 17 in Mitpurkhas, 10 in Kashmore Kundkot, five in Shikarpur, 10 in Shaheed Banazirabad, and five in Jacobabad.

Work was being done to register these vehicles as well as to provide extensive training to the paramedics, who would be onboard these ambulances to serve the people of Sindh.

Simultaneously, the station leasehold work was underway. In the relevant districts, these stations would serve as the service hub.