Sierra Leone’s Ambassador meets Pakistani counterpart in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belgium, Philip Bob Jusu, paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi of Pakistan in Brussels.

During the meeting, both envoys reaffirmed the cordial diplomatic relations between their countries and discussed avenues for mutual collaboration at the bilateral level as well as within the frameworks of Belgium and the European Union, a press release received here on Wednesday said.