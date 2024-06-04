SIF Celebrated World Environment Day With Orphan Children, Families
Secours Islamique France Pakistan Mission (SIF) on Tuesday hosted a vibrant World Environment Day celebration, themed as 'land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience
The event brought together community members, dignitaries, and stakeholders to advocate for sustainable practices and environmental awareness.
French Ambassador Nicolas Galey and his wife participated in the event alongside SIF orphan children and their families. They distributed solar lamps and health and hygiene kits, enjoyed children's performances, and interacted with the community.
Other notable attendees included Senior Journalist/Anchor person Dr. Sadia Kamal, Chief Executive Officer of IRM Dr. Roomi Hayat, and officials from the Social Welfare Department, Child Protection Bureau, and others.
The celebration emphasized individual and collective actions in safeguarding the planet for future generations. Educational sessions and activities focused on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience. Participants received Health and Hygiene Kits and solar lamps to promote sustainable living practices.
The event featured captivating performances, including a thought-provoking skit and a moving poem, "Yeh sab ka geet hai" (It's everyone's song), centered around the theme of World Environment Day 2024.
Guests also explored locally crafted handicrafts and delicious food products, showcasing the community's rich diversity.
The French ambassador emphasized the international significance of environmental conservation and global collaboration in tackling environmental challenges.
He said, “As an individual we all have to protect the environment and we have to make the wise choices to conserve our planet and we have only one planet, there is no planet B.”
SIF Head Dr. Altaf Abro expressed his delight at the successful celebration and reiterated SIF's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.
The SIF continues to work towards a greener and healthier planet, promoting sustainable development and empowering individuals.
The SIF is an International non-governmental organization operating in Pakistan through its mission. SIF provides humanitarian aid and development assistance to vulnerable communities, focusing on sustainable development, poverty alleviation, food security, education, and social cohesion.
