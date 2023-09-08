Open Menu

SIFC Apex Committee Focuses On Ways To Improve Business Environment

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The fifth meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council's (SIFC) Apex Committee held here on Friday with a special focus to improve the overall business and investment environment in the country being imperative for 'economic revival'.

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet members, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The ministries concerned presented their plans/roadmaps to overcome the macroeconomic challenges, governance related impediments and voids in regulatory mechanisms in a bid to attract both foreign and domestic investment, and stimulate economic growth.

The committee deliberated upon various measures to be taken in short, medium and long terms to reap the envisaged dividends. Various practical steps were approved by the prime minister that will be operationalized as soon as possible.

The prime minister asked the ministries to deliver optimal results irrespective of the time that was available with the caretaker government and emphasized to lay a strong foundation for the future government.

