SIFC Approves Projects For Attracting Investments From Friendly Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

SIFC approves projects for attracting investments from friendly countries

The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Friday approved the projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in agricultural, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology, and energy sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Friday approved the projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in agricultural, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology, and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee, directed to extend impeccable facilitation to the investors, interested in undertaking and actualising the projects.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chief ministers, Federal and provincial Ministers and high-level government officials, reviewed various projects presented by ministries for broaching with investors under the umbrella of SIFC.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction on functioning of the SIFC and its strategy to outreach the potential investors through conduct of seminars and project inaugurations.

