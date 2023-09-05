SIFC assures traders, investors of full facilitation for investments in country

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday organized a comprehensive discussion with Sindh's business community and economic experts here to elucidate its positive strategy and assured its complete support to the investors for making investments for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday organized a comprehensive discussion with Sindh's business community and economic experts here to elucidate its positive strategy and assured its complete support to the investors for making investments for the country.

The high-level team of SIFC including Dr. Jahanzeb Khan (Special Assistant to the Caretaker Prime Minister) and Director General SIFC provided a detailed information regarding the Council on the occasion, official sources told APP.

The experts underlined that Pakistan's agriculture, livestock, information technology, mining and energy sectors have excellent potential for capital.

In this high-level meeting, all the aspects that can play a positive role in improving the investment environment for entrepreneurs in the country were highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, a panel discussion was organized where investors were given an opportunity to discuss investment opportunities and suggestions with the SIFC team.

Investors and economic experts from all over the country participated in the meeting and expressed full confidence in the policies of SIFC.

The recently established SIFC and the Council provides a single window investment facility to the investors which is considered as an excellent facility by the aspiring investors.