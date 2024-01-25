SIFC Committee Reviews Bankable Projects Under Accords Concluded With UAE, Kuwait
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM
The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) met here Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) met here Wednesday
and reviewed the viable banking projects under the Memorandums of Agreement and framework accords with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait.
The two-day meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed.
The meeting reviewed various policy-level initiatives and the progress of projects under the SIFC.
The relevant ministries presented progress on various projects and policy initiatives and recommended concrete measures for further improving the investment climate.
The Committee appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and the level of economic engagements with investors, locally and globally.
It also reviewed progress regarding finalisation of bankable projects under the auspices of MoUs and Framework Agreements concluded with the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait respectively.
The Committee directed ministries to fast-track the related work to convert these commitments into economic dividends.
The meeting reviewed progress of lately launched initiatives in key sectors and directed concerned stakeholders for timely implementation to attract investments.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEN calls on caretaker minister for IC&TE, discusses issues of private schools13 minutes ago
-
PM condoles over demise or ex-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro13 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital & financial literacy initiativ ..13 minutes ago
-
KEMU students visit M&CH at IPH23 minutes ago
-
Education termed key to progress, prosperity23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews the training process23 minutes ago
-
CM condemns firing at Election Commissioner Office Turbat33 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses PTI petition seeking general election under judiciary supervision33 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 43.1m fine on milkmen last month33 minutes ago
-
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force20 minutes ago
-
PTA raids against illegal internet service provider43 minutes ago
-
Training session with regard to upcoming General Elections held53 minutes ago