Open Menu

SIFC Committee Reviews Bankable Projects Under Accords Concluded With UAE, Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

SIFC committee reviews bankable projects under accords concluded with UAE, Kuwait

The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) met here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) met here Wednesday

and reviewed the viable banking projects under the Memorandums of Agreement and framework accords with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait.

The two-day meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed.

The meeting reviewed various policy-level initiatives and the progress of projects under the SIFC.

The relevant ministries presented progress on various projects and policy initiatives and recommended concrete measures for further improving the investment climate.

The Committee appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and the level of economic engagements with investors, locally and globally.

It also reviewed progress regarding finalisation of bankable projects under the auspices of MoUs and Framework Agreements concluded with the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait respectively.

The Committee directed ministries to fast-track the related work to convert these commitments into economic dividends.

The meeting reviewed progress of lately launched initiatives in key sectors and directed concerned stakeholders for timely implementation to attract investments.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Progress United Arab Emirates Agreement

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

18 minutes ago

KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme

18 minutes ago
 Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted t ..

Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with any ..

Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power

55 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

1 hour ago
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

6 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice ..

China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

2 hours ago
 Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan