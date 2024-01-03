SIFC Committee reviews progress to further improve investment climate

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 10:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday reviewed progress on various measures being undertaken to improve the investment climate.

The Committee approved various policy level interventions to further facilitate the investors including strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

The committee also reviewed various projects and initiatives being pursued through the platform of SIFC.

It reviewed progress on privatization and appreciated the collaborative approach of various stakeholders in timely completion of various critical benchmarks and gave directions to maintain the momentum, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, members of the caretaker federal cabinet, caretaker provincial chief ministers and high level officials. The committee also developed consensus on fast tracking the infrastructural development to facilitate the investors, especially in remote areas of the country. The committee appreciated the ongoing inclusive approach towards human resource development to support emerging needs in key sectors of economy.

The federal ministries presented progress on the projects being steered in key sectors and gave plans for timely realization of the envisaged investments.

The PM directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue various SIFC's initiatives to ensure their accomplishment within stipulated timeframe. The COAS assured unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support government's initiatives aimed at economic recovery of the country.

The committee showed satisfaction on overall progress achieved in the key sectors under SIFC. It appreciated the enhancing level of economic engagements with friendly countries including finalization of Bilateral Investment Treaty with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as signing of memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and Framework Agreements with United Arab Emirates and State of Kuwait respectively. The forum gave directions to convert these sovereign commitments into economic reality at fast pace. It also showed firm resolve to take action against smugglers, hoarders and market manipulators that had impacted the economic trajectory and to provide immediate relief to the common citizens.

