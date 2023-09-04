Open Menu

SIFC Continues To Steer Investment Related Initiatives At Fast Pace

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 08:01 PM

SIFC continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace through exhaustive engagements involving all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace through exhaustive engagements involving all stakeholders.

Accordingly, 4th meeting of its Executive Committee (Functional Tier) was held on Monday with the objectives to remove bottlenecks and improve overall investment environment.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC, Federal and provincial ministers concerned, and high level government officials, a press release said.

The ministries concerned presented progress on various aspects and highlighted areas needing special focus.

The committee showed its satisfaction regarding the ongoing outreach strategy of the SIFC and directed to further build on it by engaging business community and missions abroad.

At the end, the committee recommended measures to further improve the ecosystem for investment in the country with focus on, inter alia, policy interventions, visa facilitation for investors, dispute management / resolution mechanism, and technical refinement of approved projects in agriculture, IT, minerals and energy sectors.

The matters recommended by the Executive Committee will be presented at the Apex Committee Meeting, to be chaired by the prime minister, for their approval and implementation.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Business Agriculture Progress Visa National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore co ..

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore cooperation in Bahia-based biofu ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

2 minutes ago
 IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in ..

IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in illegal arrest of citizens

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better service ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better services to people

3 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean ..

Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean drinking water: CM's aide

3 minutes ago
 DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tand ..

DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tando Jan Muhammad

3 minutes ago
CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

11 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

11 minutes ago
 Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

11 minutes ago
 Chehlum Security plan finalizes

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

11 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Princ ..

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan