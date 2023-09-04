The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace through exhaustive engagements involving all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace through exhaustive engagements involving all stakeholders.

Accordingly, 4th meeting of its Executive Committee (Functional Tier) was held on Monday with the objectives to remove bottlenecks and improve overall investment environment.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC, Federal and provincial ministers concerned, and high level government officials, a press release said.

The ministries concerned presented progress on various aspects and highlighted areas needing special focus.

The committee showed its satisfaction regarding the ongoing outreach strategy of the SIFC and directed to further build on it by engaging business community and missions abroad.

At the end, the committee recommended measures to further improve the ecosystem for investment in the country with focus on, inter alia, policy interventions, visa facilitation for investors, dispute management / resolution mechanism, and technical refinement of approved projects in agriculture, IT, minerals and energy sectors.

The matters recommended by the Executive Committee will be presented at the Apex Committee Meeting, to be chaired by the prime minister, for their approval and implementation.