SIFC Holds Greater Importance To Shape Nation’s Future: Khawaja Asif
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that Strategic Implementation Framework Committee (SIFC) hold greater importance in shaping the nation's future direction.
Talking to a private news channel he highlighted the upcoming six months as a critical period and determined to put back the country on track.
Regarding today's meeting between Prime Minister and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he termed it a positive development in the country's political landscape.
Furthermore, Asif said that the issue of posting of Chief Secretary of KP will be resolved soon.
Answering a query he said that recent actions were misinterpreted, urging responsible discourse both within and outside the assembly.
He stressed the need of political unity among all the political parties for the country's betterment.
