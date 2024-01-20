SIFC installs 1MW solar power plant in Hunza district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in partnership with NPAK Energy on Saturday has installed one megawatt solar power plant in Hunza district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Radio Pakistan sources, this solar plant will meet the energy deficit in the region and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people living in these valleys.

Located 2,800 meters above sea level, the plant's more than 2,300 solar panels will generate 1,600 MW of electricity annually for local households and industries.