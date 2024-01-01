Open Menu

SIFC, MoPD To Work Out Comprehensive Study To Exploit Pink Salt Export Potential: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed, told the Upper House of Parliament on Monday that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives would work out a comprehensive study on exploiting the pink salt export potential.

In his comments on the resolution presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) about the lack of any mechanism to boost the pink salt exports, which were not being scaled up to their optimum level, the Minister said that the issue was under the special focus of the SIFC's agenda and that it had been debated at the highest level forum of the Executive Committee of the Council.

Saeed said the Senator had rightly pointed out the significance of pink salt reserves and their under-utilization at the national level to tap precious foreign exchange.

The Minister vowed to share the concerns of the Senators with the SIFC secretariat and its Executive Committee, chaired by the Minister for Planning. He added that the report to be prepared would focus on technology development, patent registration, and measures for exploiting pink salt exports.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, while putting the motion before the House, said the country's salt reserves were the second largest in the world, as the Khewra Salt Mine alone had an income potential of $12 billion per year.

