SIFC Reviews Progress On Ongoing Collaboration With Friendly Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council on Saturday reviewed the progress on ongoing economic collaboration with friendly countries and appreciated the recent upsurge in trade and investment related engagements under government-to-government and business-to-business frameworks.

The 10th meeting of SIFC’s apex committee chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also gave directions for an efficient follow-up mechanism to transform these commitments into tangible projects and economic dividends, at a fast pace.

The meeting was convened to review various initiatives and projects under its ambit, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, members of the Federal cabinet, chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The prime minister appreciated the role of SIFC and affiliated stakeholders for steering the investment and privatization drive, in a befitting manner.

He also gave directions to fast-track various initiatives through ‘whole of the government' approach and play a constructive role towards the economic stability of the country.

The chief of army staff reassured the firm resolve of Pakistan Army to backstop government’s initiatives for economic prosperity of the country and socio-economic well-being of its people.

During the meeting, the ministries gave comprehensive progress on various projects and policy initiatives being steered through the platform of SIFC, and proffered plans for accomplishment of set milestones in the future.

The committee exhibited profound satisfaction on the overall progress achieved so far and appreciated the role of federal ministries, provincial governments and associated departments in realising the envisioned dividends.

The committee appreciated the facilitation provided from the platform of SIFC for improving macro-economic conditions of the country.

It also reviewed the progress on privatization of state-owned-enterprises (SOEs) and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing process. It urged timely accomplishment of various privatization milestones in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The committee reiterated the commitment to improve the investment ecosystem and gave directions to make it more investment-friendly through sustainable policy initiatives.

