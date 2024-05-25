SIFC Reviews Progress On Ongoing Collaboration With Friendly Countries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council on Saturday reviewed the progress on ongoing economic collaboration with friendly countries and appreciated the recent upsurge in trade and investment related engagements under government-to-government and business-to-business frameworks.
The 10th meeting of SIFC’s apex committee chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also gave directions for an efficient follow-up mechanism to transform these commitments into tangible projects and economic dividends, at a fast pace.
The meeting was convened to review various initiatives and projects under its ambit, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, members of the Federal cabinet, chief ministers and high-level government officials.
The prime minister appreciated the role of SIFC and affiliated stakeholders for steering the investment and privatization drive, in a befitting manner.
He also gave directions to fast-track various initiatives through ‘whole of the government' approach and play a constructive role towards the economic stability of the country.
The chief of army staff reassured the firm resolve of Pakistan Army to backstop government’s initiatives for economic prosperity of the country and socio-economic well-being of its people.
During the meeting, the ministries gave comprehensive progress on various projects and policy initiatives being steered through the platform of SIFC, and proffered plans for accomplishment of set milestones in the future.
The committee exhibited profound satisfaction on the overall progress achieved so far and appreciated the role of federal ministries, provincial governments and associated departments in realising the envisioned dividends.
The committee appreciated the facilitation provided from the platform of SIFC for improving macro-economic conditions of the country.
It also reviewed the progress on privatization of state-owned-enterprises (SOEs) and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing process. It urged timely accomplishment of various privatization milestones in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
The committee reiterated the commitment to improve the investment ecosystem and gave directions to make it more investment-friendly through sustainable policy initiatives.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor says Pindi Gehb deserves district status5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for improvement of Maternal Healthcare in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
Founder PTI spreading hatred: Azma25 minutes ago
-
ANP announces candidate for PK-22 Bajaur by-election25 minutes ago
-
ANP condemns violent incidents in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
District Disaster Mgt Authorities urged to take steps for coping with upcoming flood, heavy rains35 minutes ago
-
IGP honours best performing officers of Sargodha region35 minutes ago
-
5 Held on violation of marriage laws55 minutes ago
-
Farmers gather for knowledge sharing in Kohat55 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh55 minutes ago
-
Ice price hike sparks outrage in Mirpurkhas55 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issued Rs2.6m for police officers1 hour ago