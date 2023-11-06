SIFC three-day Investment Road Show in Dubai to kick start from Nov 5

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is hosting the three-day Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai from November 5-7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is hosting the three-day Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai from November 5-7.

The event is being held with a singular focus to project the latent potential of Pakistan and attract global investments in the key sectors of the economy, a news release said.

On the inaugural day, the roadshow attracted a large number of global businessmen and investors to the event. The officials of SIFC held extensive engagements with global investors, highlighting the immense potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the auspices of SIFC; projects under SIFC were pitched for attracting prospective investments in the key sectors.

The SIFC initiative gained enormous traction and during engagements, the investors' community was given insights into transforming the investment climate in the country through the SIFC platform.

Utilizing the platform, 30 Pakistani firms presented their project proposals and growth strategies during pitch sessions (B2B) encompassing various domains including Agriculture, IT and Energy.

The event also included a structured Panel Discussion, involving public and private experts, to synthesise the investment landscape of Pakistan vis-a-vis emerging markets and the way forward to tap into the opportunities.

The ongoing mega roadshow is the first of the kind in the country's history to mobilise foreign investments at global stage and is expected to catalyse SIFC's endeavours.