Open Menu

SIFC Three-day Investment Road Show In Dubai To Kick Start From Nov 5

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

SIFC three-day Investment Road Show in Dubai to kick start from Nov 5

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is hosting the three-day Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai from November 5-7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is hosting the three-day Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai from November 5-7.

The event is being held with a singular focus to project the latent potential of Pakistan and attract global investments in the key sectors of the economy, a news release said.

On the inaugural day, the roadshow attracted a large number of global businessmen and investors to the event. The officials of SIFC held extensive engagements with global investors, highlighting the immense potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the auspices of SIFC; projects under SIFC were pitched for attracting prospective investments in the key sectors.

The SIFC initiative gained enormous traction and during engagements, the investors' community was given insights into transforming the investment climate in the country through the SIFC platform.

Utilizing the platform, 30 Pakistani firms presented their project proposals and growth strategies during pitch sessions (B2B) encompassing various domains including Agriculture, IT and Energy.

The event also included a structured Panel Discussion, involving public and private experts, to synthesise the investment landscape of Pakistan vis-a-vis emerging markets and the way forward to tap into the opportunities.

The ongoing mega roadshow is the first of the kind in the country's history to mobilise foreign investments at global stage and is expected to catalyse SIFC's endeavours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Dubai November Market Event From

Recent Stories

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

3 minutes ago
 Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

8 minutes ago
 PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

8 minutes ago
 Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Cha ..

Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Champions League

8 minutes ago
 Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

4 minutes ago
Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairma ..

Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

4 minutes ago
 Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathe ..

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row

4 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of Tirah Operation martyrs held at ..

Funeral prayers of Tirah Operation martyrs held at Peshawar Garrison

4 minutes ago
 Police foils large betel nut, gutka smuggling

Police foils large betel nut, gutka smuggling

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathe ..

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan