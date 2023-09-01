SIFC to attract $50-60 billion in 3-5 years foreign investment: Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that an estimated foreign investment of US$60 to $70 billion was expected in the next three to five years under the government's new initiative of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Besides, he said the government had also received pledges and promises of another similar amount of investment.

"Now, we have to design and submit our projects as there is a huge appetite to invest in the country", he said while talking to senior journalists and news anchors here on Thursday.

Replying to a question, the prime minister said the government was considering various options to provide relief to the people.

Citing the example of the $700 billion worth of Reko Dik gold and copper reserves, the prime minister said the country had huge potential of natural resources that would change the fate of the people of Pakistan.

"We took the initiative of SIFC to realize this potential and we are going towards the right direction so far as the scientific methods and financial models are concerned," he remarked.

PM Kakar maintained that although the core responsibility of the caretaker government was to facilitate elections across the country, in the meantime it would also try to improve the taxation mechanism and address other economic challenges.

Replying to another query, the prime minister said economic migration was not a new phenomenon and people were leaving the country for a better future and they would also contribute to Pakistan's economy in future. Therefore, he said, it should not be considered a brain drain.

Advising the media to propagate hope among the masses, he said there was no chance of a sudden collapse of the country's social structure and all professionals, doctors, nurses, and the society overall were functioning at an absolutely normal pace.