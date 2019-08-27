Sight Foundation donates 25,000 cornea to Pakistan: Iftikhar

President Sight Foundation, Sri Lanka, Iftikhar Aziz said the Sight Foundation has donated 25,000 eye corneas to Pakistan

Talking to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Rehman Malik, he pledged providing 200,000 corneas to Pakistan to help reducing the corneal blindness in the country, said a press release.

The Sight Foundation was also planning to establish an Eye Hospital in Pakistan, Aziz added.

Rehman Malik assured his support to the Foundation to treat patients free of cost.

He payed his gratitude to the Sight Foundation for considering him as their Ambassador for Pakistan.

The delegation which called on Senator Rehman Malik comprised of Idris Udmani, Faisal Latif and Rizwi Ismail and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Noor Deen Shahied.