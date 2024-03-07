Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

In Pakistan and across the world, women and girls face inequalities that increase their risk of disease, disability, gender-based violence, and mortality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In Pakistan and across the world, women and girls face inequalities that increase their risk of disease, disability, gender-based violence, and mortality.

For example, women are more likely to be blind, but men are twice as likely to have access to necessary eye care than women. And for many women, getting their health issues addressed is at the bottom of a long list of challenges and priorities, said a press release.

This International Women’s Day, on March 8, international development organisation Sightsavers is calling for all health services to be inclusive and accessible for women and girls, including those with disabilities.

Munazza Gillani, Sightsavers Pakistan’s Country Director, said: “Some diseases affect more women than men. Women are four times more likely to develop infectious eye diseases than men. They are also more likely to be blind or have a visual impairment, but much less likely to have access to the eye care they need. “

“Without action, women will continue to be left behind in health care, having their health, and chances of education and employment curtailed.”

This International Women’s Day, Sightsavers is also celebrating trailblazing women who are going above and beyond to make this happen.

This includes Munazza Gillani herself, who has worked for the organisation for more than 16 years and in this time has worked hard for inclusion of women in health services both on demand and supply side.

It also includes Leena Ahmed, a Programme Manager for Eye Health and Inclusion who has an incredible record of executing inclusive eye health projects, has very legitimate findings from the field.

According to her, in rural settings, women are not allowed to go to the health facilities unless and until they are accompanied by a male member of family.

She is leading work to meet these challenges by providing eye care services at Primary level.

Leena Ahmed said: “Women do tend to be able to access basic eye examination or eye screening services. But when it comes to the surgical services, which involves cost and money, the male [family] member will decide whether it's of use of spending so much money on a women's surgery or a pair of glasses. This can badly affect how women can access eye health services because they are dependent on the male members of their family, and they look up to them for decisions on such matters.”

She said despite the stereotypes and challenging societal norms, female optometrists in Pakistan are making significant contributions to eye care and public health. They are actively involved in providing primary eye care services, diagnosing and managing various eye conditions, and raising awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations.

Leena shared that 59% of optometrists in our projects are female proving themselves capable and competent in the field of optometry.

She added, “The data generated by Sightsavers’ programs show that 60% of people we are benefiting are women, which is very positive. We are not just providing them services but also encouraging them to claim their rights and avail services available for them.”

She said Sightsavers works with partners to improve access to health services for all, including women and people with disabilities, such as treatments to protect against neglected tropical diseases and sight-restoring operations.

Sightsavers also works to ensure women have access to information on health issues such as reducing disease transmission and maternal and newborn health services, she added.