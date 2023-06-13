UrduPoint.com

Sightsavers, DeafTawk Welcome First Cohort Of Innovation Challenge Futuremakers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sightsavers, DeafTawk welcome First Cohort of Innovation Challenge Futuremakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sightsavers, an international organization committed to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting disability inclusion, and DeafTawk, a Pakistani startup dedicated to improving the lives of deaf individuals, have announced the selection of the first cohort for the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF) program.

The ICF program, a result of a strategic partnership between Sightsavers and DeafTawk, is a fast-track acceleration programme designed to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs with disabilities in Pakistan. The program offers a hybrid experience that combines virtual engagement with valuable offline activities, providing a unique opportunity for startups to grow and thrive, a news release said on Tuesday.

From a pool of 70 applications, the selection panel, comprising industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs, rigorously evaluated and interviewed the candidates. A total of eight outstanding startups were selected as part of the first cohort. The selected startups coming in from various regions of Pakistan represent a diverse range of innovative solutions and are poised to make a significant impact in their respective domains.

Country Director of Sightsavers Pakistan Office, Munazza Gillani shared her thoughts on the program, said: "The Innovation Challenge Futuremakers is a testament to our commitment to fostering disability inclusion and promoting entrepreneurial spirit among individuals with disabilities.

We are excited to witness the transformative journey of these startups and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will create." CEO of DeafTawk, Ali Shabbar expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, "We are delighted to welcome the first cohort of the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers. These startups demonstrate the immense talent and creativity present in the disability entrepreneurship ecosystem in Pakistan. Through the ICF program, we aim to provide the necessary support and resources to empower these entrepreneurs and their ventures to drive positive change." The startups selected for the first cohort of the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers are Attendant Service Providers (ASP), Digital Inclusive library, Fresh N Frozen, HutKarlo, Khaas Foodz, Quadpar Auto Engineering, TailorBird Stitch Studio, and The World of Art.

The first cohort of the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers is set to embark on an exciting journey of growth and development. Through custom-designed curriculum, mentorship, networking and investment opportunities, startup toolkits, and a chance to attend global conferences these startups will receive the support they need to scale their businesses and create a strong social and economic impact.

Related Topics

Pakistan World From Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointl ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral st ..

1 minute ago
 UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

46 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

1 hour ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

1 hour ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.