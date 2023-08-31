Sightsavers launches Pakistan Inclusive Eye Health initiative in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Sightsavers in collaboration with the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS), Mayo Hospital Lahore, and District Health Authority Khanewal on Thursday initiated the Pakistan Inclusive Eye Health (PIEH) Project in Khanewal District to ensure that quality eye care services were accessible to all special persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

A launch ceremony in this regard was held in Khanewal where Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Mehar, Director General Health Services, South Punjab was the chief guest, while Professor Dr. Muhammad Moin, Principal College of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences Lahore, Professor Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, Principal Nishter Medical College Multan, Dr. Abdul Majeed Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Khanewal, Itfaq Khaliq Khan, Senior Program Manager, Sightsavers and representatives from health department, Social Welfare department, CHIP, LRBT, Civil Society Organizations, Person with disabilities and local media also attended the event, a news release said.

Under this initiative, optometry clinics have been established at nine Rural Health Centres (RHC) and three Tehsil Head Quarter (THQs) hospitals of Khanewal District to establish and strengthen eye care services particularly refractive error and optical services.

The project has also provided the required ophthalmic equipment in District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Khanewal so cataract surgeries for patients can be supported.

During the past two months, the project has successfully conducted eye screening of 21,503 patients, and addressed 11, 947 refractive error cases as well as 9,798 people are advised of the use of spectacles. Besides this, 177 cataract surgeries have been supported under the project.

Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Mehar said that PIEH Project was addressing one of the most required needs of eye care at the Primary level.

He appreciated the role of Sightsavers in supporting the project for the people of the district.

He assured his continuous support to the project in achieving its intended outcomes.

He showed his commitment for the sustainability of the project by provincial health department beyond five years.

Senior Program Manager Sightsavers, Itfaq Khaliq Khan explained that this five-year PIEH project would cover over a million people with eye health screening services at the primary health care level while providing above 200,000 people with refractive error and optical services.

He said that Sightsavers was committed to supporting Federal and provincial governments for strengthening of primary eye care systems to achieve Universal Health Coverage in the Pakistan and acknowledged the support and ownership by provincial health department, Punjab.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Muhammad Moin, Principal College of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS) Lahore said that Sightsavers and COAVS are working together to establish and strengthen the eye care services in Punjab province.

He further reiterated that provision of eye care services at primary level not only benefit the general community in timely and accurate diagnosis of eye-related issues, but it also reduced the unnecessary burden on secondary level hospitals catering eye care needs of over 60% of the rural population.

Professor Dr. Rao Rashid Qamar, Principal Nishtar Medical College also addressed the ceremony and appreciated the contribution made by Sightsavers and COAVS for prevention and control of avoidable blindness in the province.