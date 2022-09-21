Sightsavers partnering with health deptt for eye health facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As a measure to ensure inclusive eye care by providing refractive and optical services to people, especially in rural areas, Sightsavers has launched an initiative called Improving National Systems in Pakistan for Integrated Action on Refractive Error.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the project has been initiated in collaboration with National Programme for Prevention and Control of Blindness and its provincial chapter ie College of Ophthalmology and Allied and Vision Sciences (COAVS), Mayo Hospital Lahore.

A ceremony was held in Sheikhupura in which Ken Moon Chief Operating Officer Sightsavers was the chief guest, while Munazza Gillani, Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan, Dr Shaheer, Principal/Director Admin COAVS Lahore, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman National Committee for Eye Health and representatives of social welfare, education department, and people also attended the event.

Districts Sheikhupura and Multan are the target areas of the project in Punjab. The project has already been benefitting many from over two months.

Ken Moon, Chief Operating Officer Sightsavers ,appreciated the role of National Committee for Eye Health and Health department in order to deliver refractive services.