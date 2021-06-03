Sightseeing Double Decker Bus inaugurated in Bahawalpur

Sightseeing Double Decker Bus was inaugurated in Bahawalpur to promote local tourism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sightseeing Double Decker Bus was inaugurated in Bahawalpur to promote local tourism.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and Olympian Samiullah Khan inaugurated the tourist bus service.

The children of Daar-ul-Itfaal were given an inaugural ride in the bus.

The bus will help in promoting the tourism of Bahawalpur. The fare of the bus will be Rs 200 per person and will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.