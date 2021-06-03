UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sightseeing Double Decker Bus Inaugurated In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:49 PM

Sightseeing Double Decker Bus inaugurated in Bahawalpur

Sightseeing Double Decker Bus was inaugurated in Bahawalpur to promote local tourism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sightseeing Double Decker Bus was inaugurated in Bahawalpur to promote local tourism.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and Olympian Samiullah Khan inaugurated the tourist bus service.

The children of Daar-ul-Itfaal were given an inaugural ride in the bus.

The bus will help in promoting the tourism of Bahawalpur. The fare of the bus will be Rs 200 per person and will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur From P

Recent Stories

Int'l Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggressi ..

2 minutes ago

Renovation work of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sikh Sabha ..

2 minutes ago

Urgent resolution of issues attracts people in lar ..

38 minutes ago

National Assembly body on Law approves Anti-Rape B ..

38 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Will Soon Create Joint Venture With N ..

38 minutes ago

Three children die, three injured in Quetta hand g ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.