Sightseeing Lahore Bus Service to resume operation from 11th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Sightseeing Lahore Bus Service of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab will resume its operation in the provincial capital from Tuesday (August 11).

According to TDCP sources here on Monday, initially the bus will offer two tours for the general public.

It is pertinent to mention here that timings for first and second tour are 5:00pm to 7:00pm and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm respectively.