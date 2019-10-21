UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sign Bond If Want Freedom, Kashmiri Detainees Asked

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:43 PM

Sign bond if want freedom, Kashmiri detainees asked

In a move that openly violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech, political detainees in Kashmir, including top leaders, are being forced by the Indian government to sign a bond that will bar them from speaking or commenting on the Indian action of revoking Kashmir's special status as a condition of their release, a report said.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :In a move that openly violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech, political detainees in Kashmir, including top leaders, are being forced by the Indian government to sign a bond that will bar them from speaking or commenting on the Indian action of revoking Kashmir's special status as a condition of their release, a report said.

Two women detainees who were released recently were required to sign a modified version of the standard 'Section 107' bond that is normally used in cases when a district magistrate uses his administrative powers under the Criminal Procedure Code to take someone into preventive custody, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Under the usual terms of the bond, potential troublemakers have to promise "not to commit a breach of the peace" or carry out any acts that "may probably occasion a breach of the peace". Any violation of this promise will see the detainee forfeit an unspecified sum of money to the government.

The new bond however ups the ante in two aspects. Firstly, the signatories undertake to "not make any comments or issue statements or make public speeches hold or participate in public assemblies related to recent events in Jammu and Kashmir. The reference to "recent events" likely signifies anything to do with Article 370 or the decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and scrap Kashmir's status as a state.

Secondly, they will have to deposit Rs 10,000 as "surety" and undertake to pay another Rs 40,000 as "surety" for any violation of the bond. A violation of this commitment will also likely lead to their renewed detention.

Legal experts and rights activists believe that these new conditions are problematic and unconstitutional. "Human rights activist Khurram Parvez told the media that any releases were made under the conditions of the new bond.

Related Topics

India Jammu Lead Money May Criminals Women Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

3 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

32 seconds ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

34 seconds ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

36 seconds ago

No single party can resolve issue faced by country ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.