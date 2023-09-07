Signal-free corridor from Centre Point to Defence Mor in 90 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A signal-free two-lane underpass will be constructed at Khalid Butt Chowk, whereas the three-lane flyover will be constructed at Ghora Chowk, Defence Morr, within 90 days, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sources told APP on Thursday.

According to the sources, the Punjab government had approved changes to Gulberg signal-free corridor, i.e. construction of underpass at Khalid Butt Chowk will be carried out by the LDA while construction of Ghora Chowk flyover would be done by Central business District (CBD) Punjab.

The construction of the two mega projects has been inaugurated, which will help improve traffic flow in the provincial capital and provide facilities to citizens.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab chief minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the projects in three months at any cost. With the completion of the projects, the traffic troubles would be fixed as 180,000 vehicles would get immense ease in daily movement, he added.