Open Menu

Signal-free Corridor From Centre Point To Defence Mor In 90 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Signal-free corridor from Centre Point to Defence Mor in 90 days

A signal-free two-lane underpass will be constructed at Khalid Butt Chowk, whereas the three-lane flyover will be constructed at Ghora Chowk, Defence Morr, within 90 days, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sources told APP on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A signal-free two-lane underpass will be constructed at Khalid Butt Chowk, whereas the three-lane flyover will be constructed at Ghora Chowk, Defence Morr, within 90 days, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sources told APP on Thursday.

According to the sources, the Punjab government had approved changes to Gulberg signal-free corridor, i.e. construction of underpass at Khalid Butt Chowk will be carried out by the LDA while construction of Ghora Chowk flyover would be done by Central business District (CBD) Punjab.

The construction of the two mega projects has been inaugurated, which will help improve traffic flow in the provincial capital and provide facilities to citizens.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab chief minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the projects in three months at any cost. With the completion of the projects, the traffic troubles would be fixed as 180,000 vehicles would get immense ease in daily movement, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Traffic Gulberg (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

36 seconds ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

48 seconds ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

56 seconds ago
 Sarfraz Bugti attends funeral prayer of Abdullah K ..

Sarfraz Bugti attends funeral prayer of Abdullah Khan Sumbal

10 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to five illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to five illegal housing schemes

20 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler inaugurates Motherson’s wiring harness ..

RAK Ruler inaugurates Motherson’s wiring harness facility

31 minutes ago
20 power pilferers nabbed red-handed

20 power pilferers nabbed red-handed

20 minutes ago
 IHC converts application removing civil judge into ..

IHC converts application removing civil judge into writ petition

20 minutes ago
 Falconry teams from 15 countries to vie for inaugu ..

Falconry teams from 15 countries to vie for inaugural IFFSR Cup

46 minutes ago
 British digital logistics company Zencargo launche ..

British digital logistics company Zencargo launches operations in UAE

1 hour ago
 SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employe ..

SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employees

1 hour ago
 Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special c ..

Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special campaign against major tax evad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan