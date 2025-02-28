Signal free Mall Road; cables, pipelines shifting completed: minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The initial civil work on the 'Signal Free Mall Road' project to shift electric cables and gas pipelines to alternate routes has been completed.

Citizens' cooperation is required for timely completion of the project.

In an exclusive talk with the APP here on Friday, Malik Shoaib Bharth, Provincial Minister for Works and Communications said that the project was initiated by the Punjab government to facilitate smooth traffic flow on the historic Mall Road.

He said that over 2,25,000 vehicles pass through the main Mall Road daily and the project would provide a hassle-free travel for the commuters.

The minister said that the one-kilometer long underpass from GPO to TM Chowk would cost Rs 4.

3 billion.

He said that all departments were jointly working on the project.

"A joint control room has been set up on the site for the integrated coordination between the public and the project", said Shoaib Bharth and added that people were facing difficulties due to traffic jams and congestion, which would be solved through the signal-free Mall Road.

It is worth mentioning here that the Mall Road from PC Chowk to AFIC has been closed for all types of traffic from today (Friday). The diversion plan has already been in place for the execution of which, traffic wardens have been deployed.

"However, provisions have been made for the people to access offices and other outlets situated along the road", he said.