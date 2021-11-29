UrduPoint.com

Signature Campaign Launched For Freedom Of Junagah From Illegal Occupation Of India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:40 AM

Signature campaign launched for freedom of Junagah from illegal occupation of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A signature campaign has been launched to give momentum to the forcible occupation of Junagarh by India in 1947, whose state council led by last Babi dynasty ruler, Muhammad Mahabat Khanji III, merged Junagarh into the newly formed Pakistan after the partition of the Sub Continent.

According a report released by Kashmir Media Service, the signature campaign which started on 25 November 2021 is aimed at shaking the UN and international bodies and forums.

The report mentioned that Junagadh State was the first violation of Pakistani territory by India. Junagadh issue is one of the oldest outstanding agendas on the United Nations which needs immediate resolution. India, the report added, is not a country but a region where different nations live and they all have the right to freedom.

The campaign will continue to highlight the Junagarh's illegal occupation by India till 10 December. The signature campaign will help keep the issue of Junagarh alive at the world level.

As per international law, Junagarh is an integral part of Pakistan and Indian occupation of the state is a naked act of aggression.

The signature campaign is meant to sensitize the world for early and immediate solution of the issue in line with the accession of Junagarh to Pakistan, one of Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah's cherished dreams.

Junagarh state council had signed instrument of accession with Quaid-e-Azam on 15September 1947.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations November December Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

8 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

8 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.