Signature Campaign Launched To Declare Sindhi As National Language
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In order to celebrate the month of February as the "Sindhi Language National Awareness Campaign" by the Sindhi Language Authority, February 14 was celebrated as the day of love for the Sindhi language.
Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Chairman SLA initiated this phase by signing the first letter.
On this occasion, hundreds of people including famous writer Aziz Gopang, Shamsuddin Laki living abroad, and Sajjad Mirza signed their signatures at the camp set up in front of the authority of Sindhi language authority and endorsed the demand for the status of the Sindhi language as the national language.
A vehicle specially decorated by the organization, carrying promotional materials about the historical status of the Sindhi language and songs based on love for the Sindhi language, reached different areas and squares of Hyderabad city where scholars, writers and well-known personalities Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Sami Baloch, Bhawan Sindhi, Murtaza Siyal, Dr Imdad Chandy, Nazeer Qasmi, Dr.
Zulfiqar Ali, Bakhtawar Jam, Maqbool Maru, Asi Zamini, Mohib Azad, Sarang Jam, Bakhshal Baghi among others.
About one and a half thousand people who love the Sindhi language became a part of this movement of love for their language.
The administration has appealed to every resident of Sindh to become a part partner in this campaign and to join the online petition issued by the administration.
On Saturday the vehicle of the Sindhi National Language Jagarta campaign will go to Hyderabad and surrounding areas including Kotri, Jammu Shorei, Al Manzar.
On February 16, the same van will go to Sukkur and return to Hyderabad via Larkana where Sindhi Language Promotion Committees including Sindhi Literary Society, SAGA, Arts Council, writers, teachers, students and all the people who love their language will take part in this campaign.
Also, they will inform the people, students and businessmen of their own city about this mission and also make them healthy.
APP/nsm
