Open Menu

Signature Campaign Launched To Declare Sindhi As National Language

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Signature campaign launched to declare Sindhi as national Language

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In order to celebrate the month of February as the "Sindhi Language National Awareness Campaign" by the Sindhi Language Authority, February 14 was celebrated as the day of love for the Sindhi language.

Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Chairman SLA initiated this phase by signing the first letter.

On this occasion, hundreds of people including famous writer Aziz Gopang, Shamsuddin Laki living abroad, and Sajjad Mirza signed their signatures at the camp set up in front of the authority of Sindhi language authority and endorsed the demand for the status of the Sindhi language as the national language.

A vehicle specially decorated by the organization, carrying promotional materials about the historical status of the Sindhi language and songs based on love for the Sindhi language, reached different areas and squares of Hyderabad city where scholars, writers and well-known personalities Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Sami Baloch, Bhawan Sindhi, Murtaza Siyal, Dr Imdad Chandy, Nazeer Qasmi, Dr.

Zulfiqar Ali, Bakhtawar Jam, Maqbool Maru, Asi Zamini, Mohib Azad, Sarang Jam, Bakhshal Baghi among others.

About one and a half thousand people who love the Sindhi language became a part of this movement of love for their language.

The administration has appealed to every resident of Sindh to become a part partner in this campaign and to join the online petition issued by the administration.

On Saturday the vehicle of the Sindhi National Language Jagarta campaign will go to Hyderabad and surrounding areas including Kotri, Jammu Shorei, Al Manzar.

On February 16, the same van will go to Sukkur and return to Hyderabad via Larkana where Sindhi Language Promotion Committees including Sindhi Literary Society, SAGA, Arts Council, writers, teachers, students and all the people who love their language will take part in this campaign.

Also, they will inform the people, students and businessmen of their own city about this mission and also make them healthy.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

50 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

16 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

16 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

36 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

3 hours ago
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

4 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino p ..

Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses si ..

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan