Significance Of International Epilepsy Day Highlighted
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Senior office bearers of National Epilepsy Centre, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) along with Epilepsy Association of Pakistan, the Pakistan Chapter of the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and Epilepsy Support Pakistan, the Full Chapter of the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), in a press conference highlighted the significance of International Epilepsy Day, here.
The event marked a unified initiative to launch February 28 as National Epilepsy Day and designate February as National Epilepsy Awareness Month.
Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was also present on the occasion while, Nadia Jamil a celebrated actor and an individual living with epilepsy, was the Guest of Honour.
Senior office bearers of the associations Dr Zarine Mogal and Shanaz Ramzi said that International Epilepsy Day is celebrated globally on the second Monday of February, and the relevance of earmarking February 28th, the birth anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi Sahib, Pakistan’s most renowned humanitarian who also lived with epilepsy.
They emphasized the need to continue sustained awareness campaigns about epilepsy, a treatable neurological condition that affects approximately one percent of Pakistan’s population equivalent to 2.2 million individuals.
Dr Zarine Mogal mentioned that the Health Ministry has been approached for their endorsement as the initiative begins from the city today.
She requested every person from all walks of life to join hands to inspire hope, foster understanding, and create a supportive environment for 2.2 million people living with epilepsy in Pakistan.
