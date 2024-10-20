Significant Decline In Crime Rate Reported In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Under the leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Multan police have successfully tightened the noose around criminal elements through an effective patrolling plan, snap checking, surprise checkpoints and other strategic measures.
As per police sources, the city has seen a remarkable reduction in crime rates during the ongoing year. There has been a substantial improvement in law and order during the first nine months of the current year compared to the same period last year.
In the first nine months of this year, incidents of robbery have decreased by 50 percent, while incidents of burglary have dropped by 14 percent, police sources added.
Notably, there has been a 44 percent reduction in murder cases related to robbery and theft which was a major achievement for the Multan Police.
Motorcycle snatching incidents have been dropped by nine percent, car snatching cases by 25 percent while the incidents of motorcycles and car theft have decreased by 30 percent in the ongoing year.
House burglaries have seen a dramatic 75 percent decline, further showcasing the success of the police's strategies.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar credited this achievement to the relentless hard work and excellent planning of the police force. He emphasized that the Multan Police was committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of the public and will continue their efforts to eradicate crime from the city.
