UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Significant Decrease In Coronavirus Observed In Province

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Significant decrease in coronavirus observed in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A significant decrease in coronavirus cases was being observed during the current week though 401 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday, while the pandemic claimed 52 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 10,184.

A total of 315,234 patients recovered so far, according to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).Total the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 341,390.

P&SHD confirmed that 173 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Kasur, 13 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 25 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,3 in Jhelum, 2 in Chakwal,10 in Gujranwala, 3 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 24 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 5 in Jhang,12 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab ,4 in Bhakkar,14 in Multan, 2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodhran,12 in Muzaffargarh,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Layyah, 6 in Rajanpur,7 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Bahawalpur,4 Bahawalnagar, 5 in Okara, 2 in Pakpattan and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department has conducted 5,232,385 tests for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 83 more lives during last 24 hours ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Minister For Higher Education & IT inaugura ..

19 minutes ago

ICTSG to organize traditional sports gala at Shah ..

24 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 249 new COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago

Philippines logs 7,450 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

24 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.