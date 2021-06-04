Significant decrease in coronavirus observed in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A significant decrease in coronavirus cases was being observed during the current week though 401 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday, while the pandemic claimed 52 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 10,184.

A total of 315,234 patients recovered so far, according to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).Total the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 341,390.

P&SHD confirmed that 173 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Kasur, 13 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 25 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,3 in Jhelum, 2 in Chakwal,10 in Gujranwala, 3 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 24 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 5 in Jhang,12 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab ,4 in Bhakkar,14 in Multan, 2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodhran,12 in Muzaffargarh,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Layyah, 6 in Rajanpur,7 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Bahawalpur,4 Bahawalnagar, 5 in Okara, 2 in Pakpattan and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department has conducted 5,232,385 tests for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.