Significant drop in Corona cases observed in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) on Saturday observed a significant drop in Federal capital as below 100 positive cases were reported in the previous 24 hours.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia said "We are investigating a total of 97 positive cases today, record lowest after many weeks. 2,327 tests run and the positivity remains 4.1 %. Our recoveries are 68%".

He said "Numbers have come down, but we can't take it as the end, it may be the beginning of another battle. We are just glad to see lower positivity for now. We will be tracing as our teams have been from the beginning. Follow SOPs, as COVID19 is still the biggest challenge." The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat in his social media message said that first time we had more than 100 cases in a day was 20th May. After a comprehensive TTQ implementation we have brought down the cases to 97 per day. I hope we manage to keep it that way.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) only 97 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours with a single death.

The city health authorities earlier recorded 113 cases with a minimum death rate of one in the previous five days.

The NCOC data said that the city has 13,292 COVID-19 active cases with 130 deaths. It also mentioned that 8,610 recoveries have been done in the city so far.

The data shows that since June 29, only three deaths have occurred in the city due to COVID-19 including two days when no patient died of the pandemic.

Spokesperson ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Sajid Shah said that the increased number of testing capacity and implementation of lock down in the selected areas of the city has contributed in controlling the number of cases.

He said that the health authorities working on district level selected the areas where an increased number of cases were being reported and sealed them for specific time period.

"The strategy is working and we observed a low number of cases," he said.

Earlier, federal minister for planning Asad Umer also stated that Islamabad new corona cases were more than 700 day in mid June. Yesterday, 113 only. He stated that positivity down to 5% yesterday and in single digits for the last few days consistently. Very good work done by district administration, police and health dept but most of all citizens of Islamabad.

