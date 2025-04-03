Open Menu

Significant Drop In Street Crimes In Karachi’s Central District : Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM

Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report

Notable drop in the incidents of street crimes was registered, especially decrease in the mobile phone snatching and vehicle theft incidents during the past month in Karachi’s Central District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Notable drop in the incidents of street crimes was registered, especially decrease in the mobile phone snatching and vehicle theft incidents during the past month in Karachi’s Central District.

It was revealed in the comparative street crime report from March 2, to March 30, 2025, said a police spokesperson on Thursday.

The report shows improvement in the performance of law enforcement agencies compared to the previous year i-e 2024.

According to the a report, 397 street crime incidents occurred during the same month last year, which decreased to 262 in 2025.

The highest decrease was seen in the incidents of killings for resisting robberies, in which not a single incident was reported during the same month this year.

It is worth noting that in the year 2024, three citizens were killed and 10 were injured while three citizens were injured this year, while the accused involved have been arrested.

Similarly, not a single incident of stealing four-wheelers was reported during the same period this year.

The report further stated that in the same period of 2024, 173 incidents of motorcycle snatching and 838 incidents of theft were reported, in contrast to 79 incidents of motorcycle snatching and 445 incidents two-wheelers theft in 2025, which has seen a decrease of up to 50 percent.

Along with coping with the street crimes, the Central Police also continued its operations against professional beggars, as a result of which the overall situation of the district is being improved.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police - District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi also emphasized the police’s commitment not only to reduce street crimes but also to effectively deal with the drug abuse and restore public confidence into the police department.

Recent Stories

Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

3 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

3 minutes ago
 EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Br ..

EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy

16 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Ab ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religiou ..

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

3 minutes ago
 Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s C ..

Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report

3 minutes ago
DPM for selected proposals to bolster trade, inves ..

DPM for selected proposals to bolster trade, investment ties with friendly count ..

3 minutes ago
 Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, r ..

Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, recover weapon

3 minutes ago
 Eid holidays come to an end as passengers return t ..

Eid holidays come to an end as passengers return to work

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee convenes first 2025 me ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase ..

EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER an ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her o ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her office

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan