Significant Drop In Street Crimes In Karachi’s Central District : Report
Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Notable drop in the incidents of street crimes was registered, especially decrease in the mobile phone snatching and vehicle theft incidents during the past month in Karachi’s Central District.
It was revealed in the comparative street crime report from March 2, to March 30, 2025, said a police spokesperson on Thursday.
The report shows improvement in the performance of law enforcement agencies compared to the previous year i-e 2024.
According to the a report, 397 street crime incidents occurred during the same month last year, which decreased to 262 in 2025.
The highest decrease was seen in the incidents of killings for resisting robberies, in which not a single incident was reported during the same month this year.
It is worth noting that in the year 2024, three citizens were killed and 10 were injured while three citizens were injured this year, while the accused involved have been arrested.
Similarly, not a single incident of stealing four-wheelers was reported during the same period this year.
The report further stated that in the same period of 2024, 173 incidents of motorcycle snatching and 838 incidents of theft were reported, in contrast to 79 incidents of motorcycle snatching and 445 incidents two-wheelers theft in 2025, which has seen a decrease of up to 50 percent.
Along with coping with the street crimes, the Central Police also continued its operations against professional beggars, as a result of which the overall situation of the district is being improved.
Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police - District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi also emphasized the police’s commitment not only to reduce street crimes but also to effectively deal with the drug abuse and restore public confidence into the police department.
