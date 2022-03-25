UrduPoint.com

Significant Drop Registered In Corona Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 09:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Significant drop has been registered in Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 22 new cases reported during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With consecutive decrease in the number of new cases, the active cases have been dropped to 631 in the province. Three deaths have also been reported from the province, reaching toll from the disease to 6312.

As many as 8577 tests were conducted, out of which 22 proved positive for Coronavirus. During the period, 199 patients have also recovered from the disease.

