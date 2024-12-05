Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference regarding climate change and anti-smog initiatives, congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for the significant economic progress, made in the last nine months.

She noted a remarkable reduction in inflation, with the rate dropping from 35pc to 4.9pc, which positively impacted people’s lives. Additionally, interest rates had also decreased.

She recalled that under the PML-N government, the country had always progressed, with successful public relief projects underway. The Punjab chief minister had assigned targets to the deputy commissioners and police for monitoring essential commodities. She asserted that no other administration had matched public relief measures of the PML-N government.

Regarding smog, Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the exemplary work led by CM Maryam Nawaz over the past eight to nine months, including a 10-year multi-sectoral anti-smog plan introduced by the Punjab government. Measures such as demolishing 1,094 brick-kilns, monitoring through drone technology, and closing of 219 industrial units have been undertaken to combat smog. Industrial units have been provided with financial and technical support to adopt eco-friendly systems, including interest-free loans for 80 units. Moreover, for the first time, 10,784 vehicles in Lahore have been clamped for emitting excessive smoke.

The senior minister said farmers received 1,000 super seeders on a 60pc subsidy to promote environmentally friendly agriculture. Factories on Diwan Road, Gujranwala, have been equipped with smoke control devices, while 39 out of 56 rice mills in Kasur have installed dry scrubbers.

The senior minister also announced provision of gas analysers to private workshops, subsidized at 80pc, as part of the government's private sector initiatives.

Marriyum said that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would now oversee transport monitoring, with dedicated squads ensuring compliance. The government departments had been directed to repair all smoke-emitting vehicles by January 30, or they will face action. Fifteen air quality monitors have been installed in Lahore, with a target of 60. As part of the eco-friendly transition, 400 electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, with 27 buses arriving by January, and plans for 52 lakh motorbikes to be shifted to electric.

Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed gratitude to the media, stakeholders, and industries for their cooperation in helping reduce smog. She noted a 38pc reduction in smog compared to last year, but warned of potential increases due to upcoming fog following forecast rains. Efforts to enhance fuel quality through newly established labs and regular industrial inspections are underway.

The Punjab government has initiated discussions on school bus services, carpooling, and better transport management with school administrations and traffic police. Annual planning for the smog season, involving all stakeholders, is in progress. Transparency in vehicle certifications is being ensured through QR codes, and plans are in place to relocate industries from central Lahore to designated zones with proper facilities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb concluded by stating that these environmental challenges require collective efforts, and significant improvements in air quality management are expected in the coming weeks.