Significant increase in water flow in rivers likely, heavy rains expected

Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi has cautioned about the possibility of a significant increase in water flow in the rivulets of Jhelum, Chenab, and Ravi rivers starting from July 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi has cautioned about the possibility of a significant increase in water flow in the rivulets of Jhelum, Chenab, and Ravi rivers starting from July 9.

This escalation in water levels could be caused by India's release of water, which may result in a potential flood situation in the Sutlej River.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Imran Qureshi stated that intermittent rainfall is expected in various cities of Punjab until July 8. Specifically, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Mianwali will experience rainfall tomorrow. Thunderstorms are likely to occur in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Taunsa. Moreover, heavy rain is expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin, he added.

The DG PDMA informed about the possibility of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan Division from July 6 to July 8. Additionally, lowland areas in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala may experience heavy rain until July 7, which could lead to urban flooding.

There is also a risk of landslides in Murree, he added.

Instructions were issued to the administrations in Punjab, including relevant institutions, emphasizing the need for advanced preparations and readiness to handle emergencies. The district administration, WASA, municipal committees, and the irrigation department were urged to keep machinery and staff prepared at all times to ensure prompt response to any unforeseen incidents. He emphasized the importance of relocating people residing near rivers to safe areas and taking measures to address illegal encroachments.

The DG PDMA emphasized the importance of timely reporting of any incident to the District Emergency Operation Centers and other organizations, enabling immediate rescue operations. He advised travelers to stay informed about weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel. Furthermore, he highlighted the potential damage to vulnerable infrastructure due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, urging compliance with safety measures issued by the city government to minimize any potential harm.