Significant Jump In PU QS Ranking

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) has been ranked in 741-750 category of world universities by the prestigious and widely accepted QS Ranking (Quacquarelli Symonds).

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, has congratulated PU faculty members, staff and students for this notable success, according to PU spokesman here on Wednesday.

The VC said that this success was also the indication of top management commitment for the sake of provision of quality education to the students at affordable price.

In June 2018, dedicated ranking committee was constituted by then VC Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar to focus on PU ranking and since then PU had significantly increased its international ranking. Dr Khalid Mahmood also appreciated the work done by newly reconstituted Ranking Committee's Chairman Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan and Secretary Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman.

Chairman Ranking Committee Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan stated that if reasonable budget was provided to the PU faculty and students for research, PU had full capacity to lead the nation in unique areas like energy, agriculture, information technology, artificial intelligence, quality standards for trade enhancement etc. Dr Usman also mentioned that how integration of faculty research areas, advanced studies & research board proceedings and controller of examinations PhD office data would facilitate researchers in identifying potential areas and partners of research as per Pakistan's social and cultured needs.

