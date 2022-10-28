Significant Pakistani population suffering from high blood pressure, moot told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The President Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL) Prof Dr M Ishaq has said that a large number of Pakistan's population of over 30 years of age suffers from high blood pressure.

Speaking at a conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, organized in connection with the 3-day 25th annual silver jubilee conference of PHL, he said the league was established in 1991 to motivate the people to control their blood pressure.

He said people could control hypertension with the help of medical treatment and through lifestyle changes.

The PHL's Vice President Abid Amin said high blood pressure was the most common disease in the world.

According to an estimate, 1.25 billion people were affected by hypertension and 70 percent of those people lived in developing countries like Pakistan.

Prof Dr Khaleda Soomro said high blood pressure was the most silent and dangerous disease that could cause stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and vision loss.

Prof Dr Faseeh Ahmed Hashmi said the media could play a vital role towards sensitizing the people to the health risks caused by high blood pressure and to suggest healthy ways of living as well.

Prof Dr Rashid Khan said reducing the amount of salt and fat in the diet, daily exercise, complete abstinence from smoking and all forms of tobacco use, and reducing mental stress, could help prevent hypertension.

Prof Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Dr Gul Hassan Brohi, Dr Tariq Khanzada, Dr Arif Memon, Prof Dr Feroze Memon and Prof Dr Nazir Memon also spoke on the occasion.