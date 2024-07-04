Significant rainfall, potential flooding risk across multiple regions in country: NEOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) anticipated a significant rainfall across various regions of the country until July 9th.

The affected areas include northeastern parts of Punjab, particularly the eastern rivers' catchment areas, Potohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), southern Sindh, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), a news release said.

The anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding and was likely to induce rapid rises in water levels in nullahs, triggering flash flooding across the northern regions of Punjab (Sialkot), KPK, and AJK. Additionally, this precipitation was expected to result in high discharge levels within the eastern rivers. Sutlej River Expected to experience a low flood stage with approximately 50,000 cusecs of water while Kabul River Predicted to reach a medium flood level with approximately 95,000 cusecs.

"These conditions are expected between until July 9th. Extreme rainfall may also lead to additional releases from Indian reservoirs, including Salal, Bhakra, and Pong Dam, which could directly impact the Chenab and Sutlej rivers. Moreover, NEOC has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Gilgit-Baltistan until July 8 th, which may trigger flash flooding in local nullahs.

Areas such as Chigar and Khaplu are at risk of flash flooding during heavy rains," it said.

Slightly heavy rainfall was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, KPK, northern parts of Balochistan, and AJK until July 8th. The persistent heavy to moderate rains may cause localized landslides at Karakoram Highway along Hunza and some of areas of District Nagar, Gilgit, Diamir, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, potentially disrupting traffic flows and cutting off far-flung areas from main roads.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides. Emergency response teams have been alerted, and resources are being mobilized to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

"Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports," it said.\395