Significant Reduction In Essential Commodities' Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Lahore district administration has announced a significant reduction in the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the people, under which the prices of several items have been reduced.

The Lahore district administration has succeeded in providing relief to the citizens under a strategic strategy. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, the prices of basic commodities have come down due to the balance in supply and demand.

According to the district administration's strategy,, the price of Dal Chana Special has been reduced by Rs20 to Rs275 per kg, Dal Mash Washed has become cheaper by Rs40, after which the price per kg has reached Rs410.

Similarly, the price of Dal Moong has decreased by Rs60, after which the new price has become Rs325, gram powder (Besan) has become cheaper by Rs30 and the price has become Rs270 per kg.

In addition, black gram has decreased by Rs20 to R 260, white gram has decreased by Rs15 and has become Rs295 per kg.

The prices of lentils, milk, mutton, beef and bread remained stable while the price of rice increased.

According to a notification issued here Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner has directed that all shopkeepers should display the new price list in a prominent place.

Syed Musa Raza said that providing relief to the citizens is the top priority, implementation of the fixed prices will be ensured in any case, and it is the responsibility of the district administration to protect the rights of the citizens.

