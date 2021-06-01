Significant reduction in train accidents during last 5 months

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A significant reduction in the train accidents and has been observed during the previous five months due to various steps, taken by the Pakistan Railways.

Sources said on Tuesday that during January 2020 to May 28, 2020, 64 accidents of various types were reported, involving passenger trains, goods trains, derailment incidents, manned level and unmanned level crossings, etc. However, after taking of several steps on the directions of Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati and Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, accidents were reduced by 23 per cent this year, and 41 accidents were reported during the same period this year.

The PR closed 2,886 places in seven divisions of the country where illegal passages had been created over the rail track. Blockades were also constructed at the underpasses to stop high-roof vehicles to pass through them.

The railways registered 199 cases against trespassers for violating railway rules. In addition, 73 unmanned and level crossings were identified and being closed, and 70 unmanned crossings would be upgraded soon.

The PR is launching a mass campaign at the national level to create awareness about safety measures to prevent accidents and for the protection of passengers.