Significant Reforms Enhance Civic Facilities In Traffic Police Division

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Islamabad police have initiated substantial reforms to improve the services offered to citizens at the Traffic Police Headquarters in Islamabad.

These reforms, undertaken on a broad scale during the current year, are geared towards enhancing the citizens' experience. Notable improvements include extending the working hours of the license branch from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., enabling the issuance of new driving licenses for citizens. Furthermore, the DDL Hall is now open on Saturdays to better serve the public.

In a significant stride towards inclusivity, a dedicated driving school and testing centre have been established in Sector H-11, catering specifically to women. Additionally, the process of obtaining an online driving license has been streamlined for Pakistani expatriates.

The introduction of modern technology, in the form of Safe City Islamabad, has greatly improved traffic monitoring and enforcement of traffic laws, resulting in the issuance of e-challans for various violations.

Instances of traffic law violations have led to the suspension of driver's licenses, underlining the rigorous enforcement of traffic regulations.

A total of 686 FIRs were registered due to unilateral road violations, with 1,423 driving licenses suspended for severe traffic law breaches.

The overarching objective of these reforms, emphasized by the ICCPO, is to prioritize the convenience of citizens, maintain the smooth flow of traffic within the Federal capital, and bolster citizen safety by preventing accidents.

It is of utmost importance for citizens to adhere to traffic laws, as compliance ensures safe and secure travel for all.

