Significant Strides Made In Public Health To Attain SDGs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The government has made sincere efforts during last one year to improve the health of all Pakistanis, particularly women and children by providing universal access to affordable and quality essential health services.
According to official document, the focus of the government was to ensure better health services delivery through a resilient and responsive health system, capable of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfilling its other global health responsibilities.
The document claimed that in 2023-24, significant strides were made in public health through the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
The key initiatives of the government included the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) and the revision of Pakistan's National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS), which was endorsed for 2024-28.
The Prime Minister’s Program for Elimination of HCV was also launched, with detailed implementation plans and bidding processes underway. Additionally, efforts to eliminate polio, manage HIV/AIDS, and combat antimicrobial resistance were advanced.
The Ministry of Health developed and implemented global health proposals, including an $18.6 million Pandemic Fund Proposal, and collaborated with WHO and other international bodies on disease surveillance and emergency responses.
The Ministry further focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health, establishing several subcommittees and launching clinics for NCD assessments.
WHO’s hearts package was endorsed to improve cardiovascular disease management, and a National Program for Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus was developed with a budget of Rs 6.8 billion.
A comprehensive Mental Health Policy was also formulated, and the Mental Health helpline was integrated into the national 1166 helpline. Additionally, maternal and child health improvements were prioritized through various training programs, health system strengthening, and global partnerships to enhance the quality of reproductive and neonatal care across Pakistan.
The government started registration of all healthcare establishments and professionals in Islamabad through Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) to ensure standards for registration and licensing of healthcare establishments.
The government through IHRA enforced minimum standards of patient safety for health professionals and other staff in a healthcare establishments and regulated healthcare establishments in accordance with standards and notified practices
