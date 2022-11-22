Signing competition at SALU concludes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A singing competition was held during the ongoing students week-2022, organized by the directorate of Students Affairs, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Tuesday.

Director Students Affairs, Prof Dr Masihullah Jatoi presided the event while Ms Shahida Amir Chandio, a students adviser (Girls) and Dr Nazar Hussain Kalwar were the guests of honor.

Prof Dr Masihullah Jatoi said that the singing competition was part of the students week. We witnessed confidence and knowledge regarding music he added. He said that our students possess curiosity for taking part in co-curricular activities.

Ms Shahida Amir Chandio said that she was extremely happy that our girls' students are also participating with enthusiasm in co-curricular activities. She said the students week will build confidence among the girls and boys students at the same time.

Aushaque Ali Jamro from Department of Physics, Manzar Hussain from Institute of English Language and Literature and Ms Sania from Department of Pakistan Studies secured first, second and third positions respectively.

A large number of teachers, students and employees attended the competition.