UrduPoint.com

Signing Competition At SALU Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Signing competition at SALU concludes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A singing competition was held during the ongoing students week-2022, organized by the directorate of Students Affairs, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Tuesday.

Director Students Affairs, Prof Dr Masihullah Jatoi presided the event while Ms Shahida Amir Chandio, a students adviser (Girls) and Dr Nazar Hussain Kalwar were the guests of honor.

Prof Dr Masihullah Jatoi said that the singing competition was part of the students week. We witnessed confidence and knowledge regarding music he added. He said that our students possess curiosity for taking part in co-curricular activities.

Ms Shahida Amir Chandio said that she was extremely happy that our girls' students are also participating with enthusiasm in co-curricular activities. She said the students week will build confidence among the girls and boys students at the same time.

Aushaque Ali Jamro from Department of Physics, Manzar Hussain from Institute of English Language and Literature and Ms Sania from Department of Pakistan Studies secured first, second and third positions respectively.

A large number of teachers, students and employees attended the competition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Same Khairpur Jatoi Event From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

16 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

51 minutes ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

3 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

5 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.